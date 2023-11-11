Rayan Ahmed wins inaugural Viggo Sorensen UAE Scratch Golf League award

Rayan Ahmed (right) of the Montgomerie Golf Club receiving the inaugural Viggo Sorensen Award for the outstanding junior golfer in the UAE Scratch Golf League 2022 - 23 from Graeme Eglintine (left) of Trump International Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Rayan Ahmed won the UAE Scratch Golf League recently initiated an Award in memory of Viggo Sorensen ,a talented young golfer in the UAE, who sadly passed away just 18 months ago.

Seventeen-year-old Viggo was the UAE Emirates Golf Federation’s Order of Merit champion and a key member of Jumeirah Golf Estates and then Trump International Golf Club, Dubai. He represented the respective clubs as well as the Scratch Golf League teams.

The Viggo Sorensen Award is presented to the most outstanding Under-18 player of the UAE Scratch Golf League each season.

The 2022 - 23 season’s Award, which was presented for the first time went to Rayan Ahmed from the Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai.

Rayan achieved an impressive 4 ½ points from his matches during the season. His points haul played a big part in the Montgomerie Golf Club winning the Player’s Division and their promotion to the Scratch Division for the new season.

The Award presentation to Rayan took place at the Montgomerie Golf Club in the presence of Club Captains, UAE Scratch Golf Team players and club members.

