Rayan Ahmed set to make history for the UAE in US Amateur Championship

Spain won their first Olympic men's football title since 1992
Rayan Ahmed is poised to make history for the UAE when he competes in the 2024 US Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
This marks the first time in the tournament’s 129-year history that the UAE will be represented.
Ahmed, a 17-year-old UAE passport holder, is set to play in the 36-hole qualifier. He recently made waves by emerging as a medalist in his latest qualifying round at Columbine Country Club, where he showcased his talent and determination.
After the performance Ahmed said: “I drove really well, averaging over 320 yards off the tee, made the greens, made the ups and downs. I was in the zone and what clicked was my putting. I holed everything.
“I am really happy with where my game is,” he added. “I am so happy to raise the flag for UAE in the U.S. Amateur. I amhugely grateful to my parents for supporting me through my ups and downs.”
Ahmed’s first round is over the Chaska Town Golf Club at 12.52 pm from Hole 10 (local US time).
Tuesday’s round is at Hazeltine National Golf Club at 7.22 am from Hole 1 with the leading 64 players progressing to the match play competition, with a play-off - if required to determine the exact field size.
Wednesday sees one round of matchplay, Thursday sees two rounds of matchplay, Friday hosts the quarter-finals, with the semis on Saturday and the Championship Match over 36 holes on Sunday – all matchplay rounds will be over the Hazeltine layout.
Hazeltine National is recognized throughout the world as a monumental test of golf, Hazeltine is one of the few golf clubs in the country to have hosted every premier championship offered by both the USGA and PGA of America.
Hazeltine is the only club in the country selected to host The Ryder Cup for a second time. It was designed by Robert Trent Jones and originally opened for play in 1962.
For further information Visit: www.championships.usga.org
ALSO READ
Spain won their first Olympic men's football title since 1992
Khelif, who was thrown out of last year's world championships, claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu
Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the 57 kg freestyle event for the bronze medal
Dubai-based coach Raphael Barbosa says why it's wrong to put the blame on the Indian wrestler for the Olympic setback
With their passion and dedication, young Al Mutwa siblings are breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes in a sport dominated by males
Before Arshad's remarkable victory, Pakistan had never won an individual gold medal at the Olympics
India's Neeraj Chopra, gold medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Games, won the silver with a throw of 89.45
The 26-year-old American produced one of the great Olympic performances on Wednesday