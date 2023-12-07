Rain thwarts Bangladesh bid to turn the screws on New Zealand in second Test

It was raining hard and the covers were firmly in place all day long. - AP

A day after 15 wickets tumbled, there wasn’t a ball bowled Thursday because of rain on Day 2 of the second cricket Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

There was no sign of the rain stopping so match officials called stumps early and ruled that play would start earlier than scheduled on Friday.

Bangladesh has a 117-run lead and control of the match as it bids for a first ever Test cricket series win over New Zealand.

After skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat, Bangladesh was bowled out for 172 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring on 35.

That dismissal made Mushfiqur the first Bangladeshi batter to be given out for handling the ball and obstructing the field.

Bangladesh’s spinners then helped the home team hit back strongly, reducing New Zealand to 55-5. Offspinner Mehidy Hasan led the attack with 3-17 and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, fresh from his 10-184 in the first Test, took 2-29.

Bangladesh leads the two-match series after a 150-run victory in the first Test and are chasing their first-ever series victory over the Black Caps in Dhaka.

Brief scores

2nd Test, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh

Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh: 172

New Zealand: 55/5

Day 2, Stumps: New Zealand trail by 117 runs

