Rain thwarts Bangladesh bid to turn the screws on New Zealand in second Test

Frenchman says entry to LIV Golf Promotions has energized my game as he looks forward to a strong finish to the year
A day after 15 wickets tumbled, there wasn’t a ball bowled Thursday because of rain on Day 2 of the second cricket Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand.
There was no sign of the rain stopping so match officials called stumps early and ruled that play would start earlier than scheduled on Friday.
Bangladesh has a 117-run lead and control of the match as it bids for a first ever Test cricket series win over New Zealand.
After skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat, Bangladesh was bowled out for 172 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring on 35.
That dismissal made Mushfiqur the first Bangladeshi batter to be given out for handling the ball and obstructing the field.
Bangladesh’s spinners then helped the home team hit back strongly, reducing New Zealand to 55-5. Offspinner Mehidy Hasan led the attack with 3-17 and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, fresh from his 10-184 in the first Test, took 2-29.
Bangladesh leads the two-match series after a 150-run victory in the first Test and are chasing their first-ever series victory over the Black Caps in Dhaka.
Brief scores
2nd Test, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh
Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka
Bangladesh: 172
New Zealand: 55/5
Day 2, Stumps: New Zealand trail by 117 runs
ALSO READ
Frenchman says entry to LIV Golf Promotions has energized my game as he looks forward to a strong finish to the year
DP World Tour Returns to the Region early in the New Year and kicks off with the $2.5 m Dubai Invitational at the Creek
The event takes place at Khalid Lagoon from December 8-10
Ongoing initiatives and innovations will further solidify the Dubai-based club’s position as a leader in environmental conscious golfing
An all-expenses trip to the US for the World final and a bucket-list visit to the Masters awaits the overall regional champions
The next initiative planned is a TSCT Singles Matchplay
The revival of Class 3 racing in the UAE began earlier this year, with Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi taking Fazza to victory in Abu Dhabi
Janet Kim won the individual event on the day with a strong back-nine finish