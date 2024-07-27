Rahm showcases ‘effortless’ form to lead LIV Golf UK at the JCB Golf & Country Club

The 14-member UAE team of athletes will vie for glory in five disciplines — equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming and athletics
Jon Rahm said his bogey-free eight-under 63 felt ‘almost effortless’ after setting the pace in the $25 million 54-hole LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf and Country Club.
The Spaniard, still looking for his first individual title in LIV Golf, has a two-stroke lead over Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and American Andy Ogletree.
Rahm’s Legion XIII tops the team leaderboard by one stroke over Smash GC, HyFlyers GC and Fireballs GC. Friday’s round was the 29th that Rahm has completed in LIV Golf. He’s been inside the top five after 13 of those rounds, including a tie for the lead after the first round in Jeddah. Six other times, he’s been inside the top 10.
In each of his nine tournaments (he had to withdraw in Houston due to a foot infection) he has produced a top-10 result, and he’s currently second behind Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann in the season-long points individual standings.
“Nothing much to say obviously but good things,” said Rahm who entered the week off a tie for seventh at The Open Championship, his best major result of the year. “Played really good golf all day. With days like this, it almost feels effortless.”
Rahm played in the same group with his teammate and former Ryder Cup partner Tyrrell Hatton, along with another Legion XIII player, Caleb Surratt, as the LIV Golf captains were grouped with their top two teammates for the first round.
Not only did Rahm go low – the eight-under score matches his lowest LIV Golf round relative to par – but Hatton shot 66, bouncing back from an opening double bogey.
The duo fueled Legion XIII’s 12-under total which also included a counting score of 72 from Kieran Vincent. Legion XIII has won three team titles during its inaugural season and is second in the points team standings behind Crushers GC.
“It was the first time I played with any teammates in LIV Golf,” said Rahm, who had six birdies in his final nine holes to pull away from the pack.
“I wasn’t sure how that was going to go. I was a little curious.”
Ancer, the winner via a play-off earlier this year in Hong Kong, finished with a flourish. The Fireballs star birdied four of his last five holes during a brilliant putting round where he led the field.
Ogletree’s best finish during his first full LIV Golf season is a tie for third in Adelaide. He’s battled a wrist injury that may require offseason surgery and forced him to make some swing adjustments to alleviate the pain.
On a course that was unfamiliar to most players and expected to give up low scores grudgingly, 35 of the 54 players in the field broke par, with a stroke average of more than one shot under par.
Dubai-based players Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) and Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) shot rounds of 68 and 69 respectively.
The Cleeks GC and Crushers GC are both tied ninth on five under par.
The Team Event sees the best three scores counting in the first two rounds with all four scores counting in the final round on Sunday.
For further information Visit: www.LIVGolf.com
Leading First Round Scores
(7,243 yards, Par 71)
Teams
LEGION XIII -12 (Rahm 63, Hatton 66, Vincent 72)
FIREBALLS GC -11 (Ancer 65, Garcia 68, Puig 69)
SMASH GC -11 (Koepka 67, McDowell 67, Gooch 68)
HYFLYERS GC -11 (Ogletree 65, Tringale 67, Mickelson 70)
ALSO READ
The 14-member UAE team of athletes will vie for glory in five disciplines — equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming and athletics
The line-up of icon players includes world No.1 and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen
Ledecky said there were issues still to be resolved when asked at a USA swim team press conference if she felt races at the 2024 Paris Games would be fair
Thibus was suspended by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) in February after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine
Australian Olympic team chief Anna Meares said the cases were confined to the water polo team
The 54-hole tournament will be playing for its usual $25m purse, with $20m allocated to the Individual Event and $5m to the Team Event at the Staffordshire course
India's Jeev Milkha Singh says Carnoustie is ‘the toughest links course of them all’
The game involves both advanced technology as well as live action in a stadium atmosphere in Palm Beach Florida