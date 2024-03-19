Race to Obidos UAE: New date for International Pairs Final at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Abu Dhabi Golf Club to host the rearranged Final of the Race to Obidos. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM

The organisers of the season-long UAE International Pairs, culminating in the UAE Final of the Race to Obidos, have announced a new date for the final event at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

A field of 78 golfers, playing in 39 pairs, will tee off on April 14 in a 1:00 pm shotgun start.

The format for the event is a Two Person Betterball Stableford and players are required to have an Official Handicap to compete.

The change in the schedule was a result of the unseasonal recent weather that has been prevailing in the country.

All other arrangements for the Final remain unchanged.

As many as 13 Qualifying Rounds in the Race to Obidos have been played at the leading golf clubs across three emirates of the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Dubai - during the 2023-24 season.

A total of 760 amateur golfers from the UAE competed in the Qualifying Rounds throughout the season.

The winning pair will qualify to represent the UAE in the World Final of the Race to Obidos from September 30 to October 4 in Tenerife.

Golf enthusiasts from around the globe will converge on the picturesque island paradise to compete in the pinnacle event of the International Pairs Golf calendar.

Since its inception, more than 2.5 million amateur golfers from over 50 countries have enjoyed competing in the exciting, friendly and hugely prestigious event.

