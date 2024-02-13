Pugliese triumphs in Race to Georgia Qualifier at Trump International

Mike Pugliese (left) winner of the Race to Georgia qualifying round at Trump International Golf Club with Joshua Smith, Golf Ops Supervisor. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 5:58 PM

Mike Pugliese delivered the best score of the as over 50 players competed in the Race to Georgia at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Pugliese (1), won Division A with a score of 38 points.

He shot the equivalent of a gross 70 with nines of 37 and 33. Highlights of his round were a net birdie on hole 4, and gross birdies on holes 8, 10, 12 and 13 with a bogey one-pointer on hole 18 and a no score on hole 9.

The top two players from each Division qualify for the UAE Finals of the Race to Georgia to be held on 3rd March, 2024 at Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai.

Keith Watson, the Race to Georgia organizer, said on behalf of REZA Hygiene: “We are nearing the end of our qualifying series for this year’s Race to Georgia. Our last qualifiers in the UAE are at Arabian Ranches Golf Club and The Els Club, Dubai on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th February, 2024 respectively.

“We still have one remaining qualifier in Bahrain at the Royal Golf Club, to be held on 16th February, 2024, and the Saudi Finals on 9th March, 2024. “We have attracted a record number of entries for this season’s Race to Georgia and thank all players and clubs for their continued support.”

The winners of the Regional Finals go through to play in the Race to Georgia World Final as well as a ‘Bucket List’ visit to attend The Masters as a Patron for one practice day and one tournament day.

The 2023 – 2024 Race to Georgia is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and is sponsored and supported by REZA Hygiene, Zahid Group, Papa Johns EMAAR Hospitality, dyson, Rezaroma and GOLFTEC.

Results

Sheet (Stableford)

Division A (12 Handicap and Under)

M. Pugliese 38.

M. Richmond 37.

Division B (12.1 and Above)

H. Malsher 37.

J. Turbill 36.

Juniors (Age 21 and Under)

E, Banger 32.

J. Wassink 30.

ALSO READ