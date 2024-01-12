Promising field for this week’s Junior Dubai Desert Classic

The Junior Dubai Desert Classic will take place this weekend over both the Faldo and Majlis Courses at Emirates Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 9:01 PM

Anca Mathieu returns for another shot at victory in the second Junior Dubai Desert Classic which will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Anca will be joined by promising golfers from England, France, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Sweden who will play alongside local talent in the 36-hole event over the Faldo and Majlis Courses at Emirates Golf Club.

With the HERO Dubai Desert Classic just a few days away the excitement is building with the draw for the 36-hole Junior event being published. A full field of 54 golfers, both boys and girls, all aged 18 and under on the day of the first round will compete.

Round one is over the Faldo Course, in a shotgun start format at 5 pm and the second round sees a two-tee start from 7.30 am on the Majlis Course.

The title will go to the best gross winner who will win a bundle of prizes including a Callaway Driver ‘Custom Fit’ Experience during the tournament week, an invite to the Shubhankar Sharma Junior Invitational in India in 2024 as well as an invite to the Faldo Series Grand Final 2024 at Al Ain.

Other prizes are sponsored by Callaway and Odyssey.

Anca (Emirates Golf Club) won one of the Divisional Awards in 2023. Other notables include Thomas Nesbitt (Yas Links), Dominic Morton (Trump International) as well as Jamie Camero (The Els Club).

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, commented: “The game of golf is growing at a rapid pace around the world, and it is no different in the Middle East region with a large number of young players taking to the courses every week.

“As organizers of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, we are committed to nurturing young talent and developing the sport’s stars of tomorrow regularly and the 2024 Junior Dubai Desert Classic reaffirms this.

ALSO READ

“Not only can juniors look forward to a unique opportunity of playing at world-class facilities in a professional-like tournament setting at the Emirates Golf Club but playing against the best young talents in the region will help their game to the next level,” added Corkill.

Khaleej Times is a partner of the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic.