Professional Fighters League ropes in UAE's Hadi Omar Al Hussaini, Youssef Al Housani

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 12:39 AM

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the signing of two top MMA prospects from the UAE, flyweight Hadi Omar Al Hussaini and featherweight Youssef Al Housani to exclusive, multi-fight contracts.

Al Hussaini and Al Housani are expected to compete in Showcase bouts in the inaugural PFL Mena season, before joining next year’s season.

“We are thrilled to welcome two of the UAE’s top prospects to PFL Mena,” said Gustavo Firmino, VP of Fighter Operations, PFL Mena.

"The mission of the PFL is to find the best fighters in every region around the world. Our partnership with SRJ Sports has allowed the PFL to identify and sign exceptional fighters like Al Hussaini and Al Housani who we know have the potential to become global stars in the sport.

Undefeated to start his career, Hadi Omar Al Hussaini joins PFL MENA with a 5-0-1 professional record. The former UAE Warriors standout trains at the world-renowned American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California under Javier Mendez, alongside world champions Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Youssef Al Housani, meanwhile, joins PFL MENA with a 4-1 professional record. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt is an elite-level grappler with multiple Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro championships to his name. Outside the cage, Al Housani is an accomplished actor, appearing in the UAE-based TV show Ramadan.

PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year.