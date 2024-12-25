Postecoglou says Spurs 'need to reinforce' in transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou. — Reuters

Ange Postecoglou expects Tottenham Hotspur to bolster their squad during the January transfer window.

Spurs have been hit by injuries and suspensions during the past month, with Postecoglou refusing to rein in his attacking approach as the London club have dropped down the Premier League table during a run of inconsistent results.

A thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester United in the League Cup quarterfinals last week was followed by an embarrassing 6-3 loss at home to Liverpool in the league on Sunday.

But ahead of Thursday's Boxing Day match at Nottingham Forest, Spurs manager Postecoglou said he was aiming to bring in new recruits next month.

"Like I said a while ago, we've been planning," he told a pre-match press conference.

"A lot of it was going to be around where we're at around this time. Fair to say we're still a little bit short in a couple of areas and we need to reinforce."

The 59-year-old Australian added: "I think the fact that, obviously, we're still in the Carabao (League) Cup semi-final, still got Europe, FA Cup, we're in all the competitions, it's not like our schedule's going to ease up at any stage.

"So, I think it makes sense. We will try and reinforce. Where and what number we'll have to wait and see.

"You don't just want to panic and bring in anybody that you don't think will help our cause in the back half of the year, but I think we've already shown we are pretty methodical and prudent about our work."

Tottenham have lost three of their last five Premier League matches and lie 11th in the table heading into Christmas.

However, they have also been coping with cup commitments and a lengthy injury list that includes Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.