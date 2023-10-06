Philippines makes history as Gilas wins first basketball gold in Asian Games since 1962

Philippines' Justin Brownlee (L) is challenged by Jordan's John Bohannon during the men's gold medal basketball game between Jordan and Philippines at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on October 6. — AFP

After 61 years, Gilas Pilipinas did it! The Philippines' basketball team made history on Friday as it won its first gold medal in Asian Games since 1962.

The basketball-crazed nation erupted in cheers as Gilas defeated Jordan, 70-60, with American-born Justin Brownlee pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Both sides started slowly in an error-riddled first quarter in Hangzhou which the Philippines edged 17-12, but Jordan — seeking their first Asiad title — rallied to enter half-time level at 31-31.

The momentum shifted back to the Philippines in the third quarter and they took a 51-41 lead into the home stretch and then held their nerve for a famous victory.

Angelo Kouame added 14 points and Chris Newsome 13 for the Philippines, who won the title four times in a row from 1951 to 1962 but had made just one final since, in 1990.

As they went off the boil, China took over on the regional stage, winning eight of the last 11 gold with South Korea claiming the other three.

But there has been a changing of the guard in Hangzhou with South Korea failing to make the knockouts and China relegated to third, winning the bronze-medal match against Taiwan 101-73 ahead of the final.

Former Brooklyn Nets starter Rondae Hollis-Jefferson top-scored for Jordan with a game-high 24 points.

Both sides suffered early nerves in the first quarter, with Jordan sinking just three-from-17 field goals and the Philippines faring little better with six-from-18.

But a three-pointer from Brownlee just before the buzzer gave the Philippines the edge heading into the second quarter and they stretched to a 13-point lead.

Huge back-to-back baskets outside the arc from Fadi Mustafa and Jefferson helped haul Jordan back into the game and they went to half-time level.

Jordan took the lead for the first time when Jefferson sank a two-pointer soon after the restart, but the Philippines kept coming and seized back control, led by Brownlee and Newsome.

Taking a 10-point buffer going into the final quarter, they survived some nervy moments and clung on.

China, stunned by the Philippines on the buzzer by a point in the semi-finals, made amends against Taiwan in the third-place playoff.

Taiwan took a 49-46 advantage into half-time, but China came out swinging to dominate the third quarter 34-10 and set them on a victory course.

Young power forward Cui Yongxi led the way for the hosts with 20 points and five rebounds.

