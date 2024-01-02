Peter Cowen’s predictions for 2024: Brooks Koepka will win more than one Major this year

Jon Rahm going to LIV Golf will certainly have moved the needle but can they persuade Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy?

Peter Cowen, Dubai Golden VISA Awardee gives his 2024 Predictions in the golf world. = Photo by Peter Cowen

As I write my ‘Predictions and Thoughts for 2024’ I have been picking up balls this morning with my guys by hand at my Rotherham Driving Range – ‘Where did it all go right?’

Every ball is plugged, due to all the wet weather in England over the last few days.

I have been requested by Khaleej Times to offer my golf forecasts for 2024.

So here goes.

Firstly, in my opinion, Brooks Koepka will win more than one Major in 2024.

When Brooks is healthy, which he now seems to be, he is so dangerous and I would back him against anyone.

I see the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF ‘collaboration’ announcements have been postponed for a few months.

For the good of the long-term global game of golf, for fans, sponsors, players and the Tours - there really needs to be a mutually beneficial solution. This is far above my pay grade as a mere golf coach but with money and players’ schedules on the line. I am hoping this can be resolved as soon as possible along with the anomalies in the current Official World Golf Ranking.

The move of Jon Rahm to LIV Golf will certainly have moved the needle, but does it make a resolution easier or more difficult?

Surely, it is a statement by LIV Golf, that if they can convince Rahm to move, they can persuade all but Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to move – or so it seems.

This is a big one and will have repercussions for generations of golfers and the game to come.

I will be touching down in Dubai in a week to see some players at Dubai Creek Golf Resort for the inaugural Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour.

Padraig Harrington is one of my students and is on the Entry List, and is surely up for another big year on both the PGA Champions Tour as well as the DP World Tour.

Padraig, 52 years old, is still very capable, works harder than anyone and is hungry to remain relevant. And, above all has a genuine love of the game. Every day Padraig is just trying to get better.

I feel I have a similar passion and there has always been mutual respect and appreciation between player and coach.

Victor Perez is injured so will not be able to start on the PGA Tour as he had hoped. Injuries to golfers, whether amateurs or for pros who play for a living – are a nightmare. How long is it before they can return and how do they return?

Victor Hovland is the next star in waiting along with Ludvig Aberg – I would like to see these two personalities in the game-winning big in 2024.

Matt Fitzpatrick, under the tutelage of my coaching partner Mike Walker is one of the best at the game mentally, which until relatively recently, has been underappreciated. The next stage for the game of golf will be technology as well as the mental side of the player.

Much credit must go to my fellow Yorkshire buddy, Matt’s caddie Billy Foster. When you have over 40 year of experience and have caddied for the likes of Sergio Garcia, Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke and so many others – it gives huge confidence to the player, the caddie and even the coach that he is in safe hands.

I am expecting to see Danny Willett on the range in Rotherham next week following his injuries. We wish Danny all the best in his continued recovery.

I have seven players now under my wing on the LIV Golf Tour. After the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, I will be off to Mexico for the first LIV Golf League event in 2024 starting on February 2nd – at Mayakoba.

Hope to catch up with you all soon.

Happy golfing to all in 2024!

Cowen is 72 years old and is arguably one of the world’s leading golf coaches. A Dubai Golden Visa Awardee, he has his Peter Cowen Academies at Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Creek Resort as well as being headquartered in Rotherham, England.