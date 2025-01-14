Peter Cowen's Classic Diary: McIlroy’s record at Emirates Golf Club makes him the one to beat

Peter Cowen is widely regarded as the world’s leading golf coach. - Supplied photo

This week, we are in Dubai for the first tournament of 2025 – the $9 million HERO Dubai Desert Classic, a Rolex Series Event on the DP World Tour and the 2024-25 Race to Dubai. The tournament will be held over the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club from Thursday, 16th to Sunday, 19th January 2025.

A little-known fact for Khaleej Times readers is that I actually played in the very first Classic in 1989, which was won by Mark James. Since then, I’ve attended most years in my coaching capacity, and it’s incredible to see how both the golf club and the city of Dubai have developed over the years.

When I first played here, you could see the sea from the golf course, and the road to the club was just a dual carriageway. I remember when the view from the golf course was just dunes and sand.

I can’t imagine another city in the world that has developed as much in just 36 years as Dubai has. Thinking aloud, I wonder what the next few years will hold for Dubai, the golf industry here, and the UAE as a whole.

I’m excited about my new Peter Cowen Academy here at Emirates Golf Club. It’s an impressive facility with a warm and friendly atmosphere, and it will really elevate the teaching programmes at the club. We have indoor teaching bays, outdoor hitting areas, and a Putting Lab – all showcasing the best technology available worldwide.

I have four players in the field this week: Grant Forrest (Scotland), Padraig Harrington (Ireland), Guido Migliozzi (Italy), and Tom Pieters (Belgium). That’s fewer than I’m used to – I remember when I had 17 players to look after.

With the game now more fractured, with players competing on different tours around the world, especially LIV Golf, I seem busier than ever, even when I should be winding down.

"I’ll be heading to Saudi Arabia in a couple of weeks for LIV Golf – Riyadh played at Riyadh Golf Club. It’ll be my first visit to Saudi Arabia. As for my tip for the winner this week, I’ll say the player who shoots the lowest score. But seriously, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) has an enviable record at Emirates Golf Club and he’s definitely the one to beat. I’m amazed that Jon Rahm (Spain) has never played at Emirates Golf Club. It’s a special week at Emirates Golf Club for the Dubai Desert Classic – a must-watch for all golf fans. I recommend everyone to either attend the tournament if you’re in Dubai or the UAE or watch it on TV. Good luck to all players – especially my four!

At 74, Cowen is widely regarded as the world’s leading golf coach, boasting the most professional tournament wins by his players. He operates Peter Cowen Academies at both Dubai Creek Golf Resort and Emirates Golf Club, with his headquarters based at Rotherham Driving Range in England.