Patience the key as Godolphin's Military Order marches to victory in UK Winter Derby

Eighteen-year-old Czech became the youngest finalist since Alcaraz when he defeat French veteran Monfils at the Qatar Open
Daniel Tudhope rode a patient race aboard Godolphin's Military Order who secured a first Group 3 victory n the Winter Derby at Southwell, in the
Military Order also claimed the notable scalp of multiple Group 1 winner and three-time $5 million Dubai Turf champion Lord North in the process.
Forest Of Dean held andan uncontested lead in the 11-furlong all-weather contest, with the Charlie Appleby-trained Military Order settled in a clear third behind Claymore.
Military Order went second over a furlong and a half from home and took up the running when Forest Of Dean started to fade approaching the final furlong.
Lord North attempted to close but could not get on terms with Military Order, with the full-brother to Adayar finding plenty under Daniel Tudhope for a length verdict.
Daniel Tudhope said: “I rode Military Order in the trial for this, when he travelled great into the race and got there too easily. I was keen to ride him a bit quieter today and not get there too soon.
“I got him running at the leaders and he put his head down when he hit the front. We got racing a long way out and he is a lovely, big horse with a nice, big stride.”
ALSO READ
Eighteen-year-old Czech became the youngest finalist since Alcaraz when he defeat French veteran Monfils at the Qatar Open
All nine teams to participate in the finals to be held on 17th April
Joe Root's disciplined hundred took the visitors to a strong 302 for seven at stumps
Novice players from golf clubs across Abu Dhabi were joined by those from the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)
The top three pairs qualify for the UAE National Final to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Solid second round ensures Dubai’s Jeev Milkha Singh survives the cut at the $2 million International Series - Oman
The Russian became only the second qualifier to beat three Top 10 players en route to the title match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Lemon Pop bids to beat some of the world’s best dirt horse and win horse racing’s richest race