Pathan, Hayden bat for Dube's inclusion in India squad for this summer's T20 World Cup

Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube plays a shot during the Indian Premier League. - AFP

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 10:19 PM

India appear spoilt for choices in their batting lineup ahead of the T20 World Cup in June with Shivam Dube emerging as the latest candidate for a place in the crowded middle order with his consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Chennai Super King player's tally of 148 runs from four matches places him among the top 10 batters this season, and only two other players in that group boast a better strike rate than Dube's 160.86.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and death-overs hitter Rinku Singh will fancy their places in India's middle order at the World Cup but Dube's name is also doing the rounds for the showpiece in West Indies and the U.S.

"I would definitely select him if I were a selector," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan told Star Sports after Dube's 45 off 24 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night.

"We have seen this in this IPL and the previous season as well. We have seen him against quality wrist spinners, against finger spinners," said Pathan, who was part of India's T20 World Cup winning team in 2007.

"When you have a batter like that, why won't you take advantage of that?"

Conditions in West Indies are expected to suit spinners, and Pathan said Dube's proven skills as a finisher would come in handy.

Dube is not equally dominating against pace but he could prove effective in the slow pitches in the Caribbean, Pathan said.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden was also impressed by Dube's consistency.

"Generally, power-hitters who love to hit the ball in these sort of ranges, they can really dominate in the Caribbean. So that's an exciting prospect," Hayden told the channel.

"I think it's an interesting call...and he's not doing it this season, he has done it last year as well. He has done it for a very long period of time. Last year also, he was top class."

