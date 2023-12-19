Passion for golf runs deep in Scotland’s Mukherjee family

The golfing Mukherjee brothers, left to right, Cameron, Sam and Oliver, competing in the recent Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club won by Sam. = Supplied photo

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 6:13 PM

Meet the Mukherjees, the Scottish family who love golf and even more, love winning.

When Robin, his wife and their three sons, Cameron (15) and the 18 year-old twins, Sam and Oliver, came to Dubai during the Covid pandemic, they fell in love with the ‘good weather, practice facilities and floodlit golf.’

They are back in town this year and have been enjoying their stay at Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah where they have been playing some tournament golf and getting in some winter practice.

Cameron and Sam play off +4 handicaps, whilst Oliver is a +6.

Cameron, won the recent UAE World Amateur Junior Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club while Sam won the previous week’s Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship at Saadiyat Beach. Oliver had a tied fourth and a second place finish over the two weeks of tournament play.

Khaleej Times caught up with the close-knit family to find out more about their passion for golf and the UAE.

Robin, a former rugby player, plays off a nine handicap – whilst mum, played just a few holes all year.

Robin said: “We are all members of Craigielaw Golf Club in Longniddry, the New Club in St. Andrews and the boys are also at Gullane Golf Club – all on Scotland’s Golf Coast in East Lothian.

“The boys all fell in love with golf at an early age, are best friends and encourage each other.

“Sam and Oliver both represent Scotland and Cameron represents England. They have all been coached for the last five years at St Andrews Links Golf Academy by Fintan Bonner,” added Robin.

Oliver claimed a little slice of history when he became the youngest ever winner of the Scottish Men’s Amateur Golf Championship at Glasgow Gailes in 2022.

The roll call of winners of that event make for great reading - Robert MacIntyre, David Law, Grant Forrest, Stephen Gallacher and Colin Montgomerie.

Sam and Oliver are in the middle of a gap year, having finished their ‘A’ Levels in the summer at Loretto School. Both will be going on Golf Scholarships in September, 2024 to Duke University in North Carolina in the US.

In October this year, Sam and Oliver travelled to Spain to enjoy the warmer weather and in November - December they were in Hua Hin, Thailand, at the Junior Asian Golf Academy (JAGA) where they were in a mentoring role for golf students.

After Christmas at home in Scotland, Sam and Oliver are off to Australia to play the amateur swing of four key WAGA events.

They will return to Hua Hin for a few weeks in February all in preparation for the amateur tour in the UK, starting with the Lytham Trophy and National Amateur Opens Europe.

Sam will take his place at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club on the Challenge Tour in April.

Cameron said: “We first came to Dubai during Covid, and we saw there was a special offer to stay and play golf in Al Hamra.

“We had a great time and General Manager Paul Booth looked after us all so well. We signed up and had a great time.

“That is why we are back here in RAK and have found it a perfect venue for good weather, practice and floodlit golf,” Cameron added. “We thank Paul for making us so welcome and look forward to returning regularly in the future.”