Parvez Ahmed cashes in on home advantage to win 25th Dubai Duty Free Seniors Cup

ubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin along with Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing presenting the trophy to Parvez Ahmed, winner of the 25th Dubai Duty Free Seniors Cup. - Supplied Photo

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 7:51 PM

Parvez Ahmed made the most of home conditions to win the 25th Dubai Duty Free Seniors Cup at the Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course on Saturday, 2nd September.

Ninety-one players competed across four different categories.

Overall scoring on the day was of a very high standard and despite the hot and humid weather there were some notable scores amongst the prize winners.

But the overall winner, Emirates Golf Club’s Parvez Ahmed, scored an exceptional 44 points.

Parvez carded six net birdies and an additional two net eagles on his way to victory.

Commenting on the tournament, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said: “Congratulations to all the participants and winners of this year's Dubai Duty Free Seniors Cup.

“Thank you to Emirates Golf Club, with whom we share a long-standing affiliation, for their support in organising the event and that a fun day was had by all, despite the weather conditions.”

The day’s best Gross score came from Scott Hutton (EGF) with 32 gross points. Scott covered his back nine in level par gross to take top spot in the category.

In the Ladies Seniors Division, Jung Hee Lee (Al Hamra) claimed top spot with a score of 39 points.

Jung Hee carded five net birdies across her round, finishing her back six holes in net two under par.

Runner-up in the Senior Division was Dubai Creek Lady Captain Shiba Wahid with 37 points. Shiba managed six net birdies in her round.

The Ladies Super Senior was won by Kiyono Taniuchi (EGC) with 39 points. Kiyono covered her front nine in two under par before a strong one under par finish ensured the win.

Runner-up was Sangita Soni (EGC) with 36 points. Sangita carded three net birdies and a fantastic net eagle on the 15th.

In the Men’s Senior Division, Ashok Ahuja representing Dubai Duty Free was the winner with an excellent 42 points total.

In what was a very clean scorecard, Ashok totalled seven net birdies with the only blemish a net bogey on Hole 4.

Runner-up was Julias Dias (EGC) with 40 points. Julias also managed a phenomenal seven net birdies.

The Men’s Super Seniors was won by Ashok Kumar (EGC) with 36 points and winning with a better back nine.

After a difficult start, Ashok recovered with three net birdies to finish his front nine. A solid level par net back ensured he pipped the runner up with a better back nine.

The runner up was Sudhir Vora (EGC) again with 36 points. The

highlight of Sudhir’s round came at the Par 3 eighth where Sudhir carded a gross birdie two.

The winner of the Men’s Nearest the Pin on hole seventeen was Dean Bell, while Nonita Chand won the Ladies' Nearest the Pin on hole eight. In the Longest Drive, Veneet Mohan won on hole 16 in the Men’s division.