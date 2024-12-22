Parry ends 14-year title wait with Mauritius Open victory

England's John Parry said after winning the Mauritius Open on Sunday that five or six years ago he was close to giving up golf. — AFP file photo

John Parry surged through the field with a closing 64 to take the Mauritius Open by two strokes on Sunday, claiming his second European tour victory 14 years after his first.

"It's been a long battle back but worth every moment for this week," said the 38-year-old Englishman.

Parry started Sunday's final round five shots off the lead but chipped in for an eagle on the 12th and made seven birdies and just one bogey to finish on 14-under total of 274, two ahead of South Africans Dylan Naidoo and Christo Lamprecht.

"That eagle there just got me a little spark, with a couple of good chances coming up. And I just really didn't miss a shot coming in so that was really key," he said.

After birdies at the 13th and 14th, the Englishman took the outright lead with a birdie on the 16th. He then birdied the final hole and waited in the clubhouse as the later starters limped home with their chances of victory already gone.

Eddie Pepperell, the overnight leader, shot a 74 to finish five strokes back in a tie for ninth.

Parry's previous tour level win was at the Vivendi Cup in France in September, 2010, when he was in his early twenties.