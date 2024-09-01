Paris Paralympics: UAE's Mohamed Othman qualifies for 100m wheelchair final

UAE's Mohamed Othman in action at the Paris Paralympic Games. — Instagram

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:11 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:12 PM

Mohamed Othman produced a brilliant performance to keep the UAE's medal hopes alive at 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Othman finished fourth in the heats to qualify for the final of the 100m wheelchair race, which will take place on Monday at the Stade de France.

On Friday, the UAE's Ahmed Al Bedwawi finished 22nd in the 1,000m time trial cycling track qualification for the "C5" category, completing the race in 1:13.100 minutes.

In shooting, Ayesha Al Shamsi secured 14th place in the mixed 10m air pistol standing qualification for the SH2 category, with a score of 630.1 points, while her teammate, Ayesha Al Muhairi, finished 22nd with a total of 626.7 points in the same competition.

In athletics, Noura Al Ketbi finished eighth in the F32 category club throw finals, achieving a distance of 20.69 metres, while her teammate, Dhekra Al Kaabi, secured ninth place in the same event with a throw of 20.29 metres.