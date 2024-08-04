Paris Olympics: Yulo bracing for hero's welcome in Manila after historic double

Imane Khelif, who has been embroiled in a major gender controversy, broke down in tears after securing a medal at the Paris Olympics
Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines is ready to get a hero's welcome in Manila after he won his second gold medal in as many days after he soared to the top of the podium in men's vault at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Twenty four hours after he became the first Filipino to capture an Olympic gymnastics title with victory in the floor exercise final, Yulo doubled his Olympic gold medal haul by eclipsing Artur Davtyan. The Armenian won silver, while Britain's Harry Hepworth took the bronze at the Bercy Arena.
Yulo nailed his opening Dragulescu vault in the tuck position, taking just a small step backwards and was rewarded by the judges with a huge score of 15.433 points. His second vault earned him 14.800, giving him an average of 15.116 and after the event's final results were announced, Yulo put his hands on his head and exhaled in disbelief, bowing in gratitude before the crowd.
"Winning yesterday took away all of my stress," the elated Filipino told reporters.
"Today I was more chilled and relaxed. It helped me give it all because there was nothing to lose anymore. And that's what happened. It's so crazy, I don't know what to feel right now."
"The first vault was really good. I was so shocked that I landed it."
The amiable Yulo said he was bracing himself for the hero's welcome he will undoubtedly receive when he returns home.
"I'm really excited but I know it's also going to be tough for me because it's kind of outside gymnastics," he said.
"Lots of interviews, lot of media but I'm really excited to do that.
"I'm really blessed and grateful." The 24-year-old's Paris exploits also earned him a new home.
Filipino gold medallists at the Paris Games have been promised a fully furnished, two-bedroom condominium in Taguig City.
Asked if he will now get two houses, one for each gold medal, he said: "I think so but I should really check if that's true."
Meanwhile, Algerian teenager Kaylia Nemour conjured up "the performance of her life" to become the first African to win an Olympic gymnastics medal with gold on the uneven bars on Sunday.
The 17-year-old French-born athlete took the title ahead of China's Qiu Qiyuan, who took the world title ahead of the Algerian last year, with American Sunisa Lee snatching bronze.
Defending champion Nina Derwael of Belgium finished fourth.
"I'm so shocked, it's the dream of all my life. I can't believe it has happened, I'm the Olympic champion. I'm speechless," said Nemour.
"It was my ultimate dream, years of hard work, details. I'm honoured to have been able to win this medal, first of all for me and for Algeria too."
Nemour's stunning high-flying acrobatic performance earned a career-best 15.700 points to push Qiu, also 17, into the silver medal position with 15.500.
"In qualifying I had 15.600, when I saw her 15.500 I said, I really had to fight and gave the performance of my life," said the Algerian.
"It's crazy, I'm honoured to have this medal after all that has happened, it's a relief."
Nemour switched to represent her father's country two years ago, after the French federation blocked her from competing after a medical dispute.
A growth spurt of 14 centimetres (5.5 inches) in a year just after she turned 13 caused a bone problem which required surgery on both knees.
After a legal battle lasting several months Nemour was excluded from the France team and switched to competing for Algeria at worlds last October, and the Olympic Games in Paris.
"I am very happy to have won this medal for Algeria. I hope I made them proud," she said.
"It has been an intensive road. But right now I am glad I performed well and have the gold."
