Paris Olympics: UAE's Aram Grigorian keeps medal hopes alive

UAE judoka Aram Grigorian is still in contention for a medal at the Paris Olympics despite losing his quarterfinal match against Murao Sanshiro of Japan in the under-90 kg category on Wednesday.
Having missed out on a place in the semifinal, Grigorian will now face Tsilidis Theodoros of Greece in the repechage round at 6:30 pm UAE Time today.
The winner of this match will qualify for the bronze medal playoff.
Earlier, Grigorian won his first two matches on Tuesday against Swedish opponent Marcus Nyman and Uzbekistan champion Bobonov Davlat Balaybun.
