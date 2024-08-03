Paris Olympics: Philippines makes history as gymnast Carlos Yulo wins gold

Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines celebrates after his performance. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 6:27 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 6:44 PM

Carlos Yulo won Olympic gold on Saturday in Paris in the men's floor exercise of the gymnastics for only the second gold in the history of the Philippines.

The 24-year-old broke down in tears after matching the achievement of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won gold at the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.

The two-time world champion perfectly executed his routine, ending with a sure-footed landing to score 15.000 points.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.