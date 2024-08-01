Paris Olympics: India's Kusale reveals how he overcame a slow start to win bronze medal

India's Swapnil Kusale poses on the podium. — AFP

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 8:47 PM

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale delivered a classic come-from-behind performance to clinch a bronze medal in the men's 50m 3P event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

In the final, Kusale was languishing in the sixth spot for a long time. But he began to shoot 10s consistently and gradually made his way up to a medal spot.

The 28-year-old later revealed how he overcame a slow start to earn a podium finish.

"I didn't look at the scoreboard. I just focused on my procedure and follow through," he said.

"I focused on my breathing. I wanted to keep myself calm. That's what brought me to this level."

Emotions were visible on Kusale's face after he overcame the odds and made history.

"Obviously, I feel proud. We compete in a different country, and when our national anthem is played, whatever the rank is, but when the flag goes up, there is a strange feeling inside, as if we have raised the name of India," he said.

The Asian Games gold medallist then dedicated the bronze medal to his countrymen.

"I want to dedicate this win to India, my family and my support staff, everyone. Winning the Olympic medal is the dream of every athlete," he said.

"I have worked hard for so many years and achieved a level here. Even after this, I will work hard, and I will make the country proud in the next Olympics."