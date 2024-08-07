Paris Olympics: American Quincy Hall wins 400m gold

Several athletes celebrated their wins enthusiastically on August 6
Quincy Hall of the United States won the men's Olympic 400 metres gold medal on Wednesday
Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith took the silver and Muzal Samukonga of Zambia the bronze.
Japan's Nao Kusaka won the gold medal in the men's 77kg Greco-Roman wrestling on Wednesday, while Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan claimed silver.
Armenia's Malkhas Amoyan and Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov took bronze.
Iran's Mohammad Hadi Saravi won the Greco-Roman gold in the men's 97kg, while Artur Aleksanyan of Aremina claimed silver.
Cuba's Gabriel Rosillo and Uzur Dzhuzupbetook of Kyrgyzstan took bronze.
Meanwhile, China won their first gold medal in artistic swimming on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics following a lively acrobatic team routine that wowed the judges and produced a total score well ahead of the United States, who takes silver.
Russia, the dominant force in artistic swimming, have been excluded from the Games and in their absence China pulled through to win gold with the US taking silver and Spain claiming the bronze medal in the acrobatic team event.
Wearing red sequined swimsuits, the Chinese team tossed one swimmer high into the air, drawing applause from the crowd as she performed flips into the water.
The theme of China's acrobatic routine was "Light of Life," and the music served as a fierce backdrop to the performance as the singer chanted during portions of the song.
Paris marks the first time the acrobatic routine, which involves complex jumps, flips and tosses, has been introduced in Olympic artistic swimming.
The US delivered an ethereal routine with the theme "the sorceresses," earning them their first medal in the team event since the Athens Games in 2004.
China scored a total of 996.1389 points with the U.S. 81.7968 on 914.3421 and Spain third with 900.7319.
China, who were favourites to win the acrobatic team title in the lead-up to Paris, have an opportunity to win another gold when the duet artistic swimming event begins on Friday.
Several athletes celebrated their wins enthusiastically on August 6
Imane Khelif defeated Thailand's 2023 world silver medallist Janjaem Suwannapheng in a unanimous points decision
Kenyan-born Yavi timed an Olympic record of 8min 52.76sec for victory ahead of Uganda's defending champion Peruth Chemutai
Hocker outsprinted defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and Britain's world champion Josh Kerr to take gold
India will now play Spain for a bronze medal on Thursday
Phogat won her semifinal 5-0 against Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez
The world number one arrives at Le Golf National hoping to arrest a sudden downturn in form
Did you know why Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen moved to the emirates four years ago?