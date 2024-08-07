Paris Olympics: American Quincy Hall wins 400m gold

Quincy Hall of United States celebrates winning gold. — Reuters

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 11:46 PM

Quincy Hall of the United States won the men's Olympic 400 metres gold medal on Wednesday

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith took the silver and Muzal Samukonga of Zambia the bronze.

Japan's Nao Kusaka won the gold medal in the men's 77kg Greco-Roman wrestling on Wednesday, while Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan claimed silver.

Armenia's Malkhas Amoyan and Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov took bronze.

Iran's Mohammad Hadi Saravi won the Greco-Roman gold in the men's 97kg, while Artur Aleksanyan of Aremina claimed silver.

Cuba's Gabriel Rosillo and Uzur Dzhuzupbetook of Kyrgyzstan took bronze.

Meanwhile, China won their first gold medal in artistic swimming on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics following a lively acrobatic team routine that wowed the judges and produced a total score well ahead of the United States, who takes silver.

Russia, the dominant force in artistic swimming, have been excluded from the Games and in their absence China pulled through to win gold with the US taking silver and Spain claiming the bronze medal in the acrobatic team event.