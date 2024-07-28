Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhakar becomes first Indian woman to win medal in shooting

Van der Velde's selection has caused outrage among women's and sports safety groups
Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third on Sunday to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.
She became the first woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.
Bhaker won India's first medal in the ongoing mega event, a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.
It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach an shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.
South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.
On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol qualification round to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. Meanwhile, Rhythm Sangwan failed to make it to the finals after finishing in 15th place.
ALSO READ:
Van der Velde's selection has caused outrage among women's and sports safety groups
The women's 400 metres freestyle final included the world's three fastest women over the distance
The former US Amateur champion leads a stellar field by two shots as Smash and Legion XIII Lead Team event
Authorities blamed rain in recent days for the condition and were 'confident' water quality would improve enough before the competition
The ruling is a hammer blow to Canada's hopes of defending the Olympic title they won at the Tokyo Games three years ago
Abu Sal was one of two flag-bearers for the Palestinian delegation during the rain-soaked river parade along the Seine on Friday
The opener in Kandy is India's first match under new skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir
During an interview with