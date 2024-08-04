Paris Olympics: 10-men India beat Great Britain to reach hockey semifinals

Spaniard became the youngest to reach the men's final since tennis returned to the Games in 1988
Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics and reached the semifinal on Sunday.
After the match ended in a 1-1 draw, India won the shoot-out 4-2 to make the semifinals.
In the second quarter of the quarterfinal match, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Great Britain had five in the second quarter.
Earlier in the second quarter, India's Amit Rohidas was given a red card after he raised his stick and caught opponent William Calnan's head. India played the rest of the match with 10 men against the British team.
Before half-time, Great Britain's Lee Morton scored the equaliser and gave his side a moment to breathe. In the second half, Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities.
In the shootout, India scored all four of their attempts. While Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved one helping India to move into the semis of the tournament.
Earlier in the previous match, India registered a 3-2 win over Australia in their Pool B match in what was the team's first win over the Australians in 52 years in an Olympic match.
India, who won the bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, are hoping to win their ninth Olympic hockey gold, and their first since the 1980 Moscow Games.
