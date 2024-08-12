Paris bids farewell to 2024 Summer Olympics; Tom Cruise hands Olympic flag to LA

Photo: Reuers

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 9:23 AM

Movie star Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of France's national stadium and received the Olympic flag, bringing a heavy dose of Hollywood to the closing ceremony of the Paris Games as the French capital handed over to the next host Los Angeles.

The glittering closing spectacle marked the beginning of the four-year countdown to the Los Angeles Olympics.

The closing ceremony was the final act of 17 days of frequently breathtaking sporting action set against the backdrop of iconic Parisian landmarks from the Eiffel Tower to the Chateau de Versailles.

Here are the highlights from the Paris Olympics closing ceremony:

Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass waved the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony.

General view of fireworks at the stadium during the formation and raising of the Olympic Rings performance.

