Palestinians are winners by just being at Paris Olympics, say athletes

Mohammad Samim Faizad is preparing for Paris while dealing with the challenges of living in a country mired in poverty
The presence of Palestinian athletes at the Paris Olympic Games is already a major victory for the team amid the conflict in the Middle East, they said less than a week before the start of the Olympics.
The Palestinian team for the Games starting on Friday consists of six athletes who will be competing in boxing, judo, taekwondo, shooting and swimming, with slim hopes of a medal.
"Whether a medal or not, we already win," swimmer Yazan Al Bawwab said.
"The fact that we're here. The fact that people don't want us to be here, they don't want us to play sports. They don't want us to exist.
"People don't want Palestinians to exist. They look at the flag and they don't want it. So to be here is a win," said Al Bawwab, who will be the team's flag bearer during the opening ceremony.
About 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were seized and taken as hostages to Gaza in an attack on southern Israel led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last Oct. 7, according to Israeli tallies.
The Israeli military offensive launched in response in Hamas-governed Gaza has killed almost 39,000 Palestinians, health officials in the Palestinian enclave say. Israel says 326 of its soldiers have been killed in Gaza.
In the run-up to the Paris Olympics, Palestinian athletes had been given support by Arab states, including Kuwait, Qatar, Libya and Egypt, to allow training in those countries.
Palestinian sports officials have said that since the start of the conflict in October 2023 more than 300 athletes, referees and sports officials have been killed and all sports facilities in Gaza demolished.
"I said it before but I'm one of the luckiest people in the world," swimmer Valerie Tarazi said. "I have the opportunity to compete for my country, to raise the flag for my country."
"My heart is with them. Every time I swim, every time I jump in the pool, I'm thinking about the people of Palestine, their struggles. And I just want to represent them in the best way possible."
ALSO READ:
Mohammad Samim Faizad is preparing for Paris while dealing with the challenges of living in a country mired in poverty
Lara also revealed how former captain Viv Richards made him cry when he was a young member of the West Indies team
The Polish player is looking forward to watching other sports at the Paris Games including countryman Hubert Hurkacz in tennis
Dubai-born youngster reflects on his career having only recently turned professional
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has a 3 minute 09 second advantage over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
The Frenchman won the €270,000 Euram Bank Open in 2020 at the same venue in GC Adamstal, Ramsau when it was on the DP World Tour.
The American has an impressive professional record with 13 career wins, including his victory at the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle
Royal Troon Golf Club rolls out the red carpet to golf’s elite that also includes 12 amateurs and 18 LIV Golfers