Pakistan's injury woes continue with Noman Ali out for rest of Australia series

The fast bowler was charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct rules and banned for four Big Bash League games
Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has become the second player in two days to withdraw from the touring squad for the remainder of the Australia three-Test series due to illness and injury.
Ali, who didn’t play in the 360-run defeat in the first Test at Perth last week, underwent surgery for appendicitis in Melbourne on Saturday.
“Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis,” a Pakistan team statement read. “Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later (on Saturday).”
The latest blow for the tourists comes after fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who took match figures of 5-128 in his impressive Test debut in Perth, was ruled out for the remainder of the series with a rib stress fracture and muscle tear on Thursday.
Pakistan had already traveled to Australia with a weakened bowling lineup after fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out due to a long-term injury and Haris Rauf opted to play in Australia's Big Bash League instead of joining the touring squad.
Pakistan has lost its last 15 Tests in Australia, last winning in 1995 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The teams play the second Test in Melbourne beginning on Boxing Day, with the third Test set for Sydney beginning Jan. 3.
