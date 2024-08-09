Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins historic javelin gold in Olympics

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, congratulated the team for its stellar performance
Arshad Nadeem won gold in the men's javelin on Thursday, beating defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India to clinch Pakistan's first Olympic medal in athletics.
Nadeem threw his arms up in celebration after breaking the Olympic record on his second throw with a stunning 92.97 metres - the best in the world this year.
This is Pakistan's first Olympic gold in an individual category in history and their first gold in the Summer Games since their hockey team won its third gold medal in 1984.
Chopra, comfortably ahead in qualifiers and favourite to win, looked off his best form. His best of 89.45 was also his only valid attempt as he fouled on his five other attempts.
Grenada's Anderson Peters won bronze with 88.54, a redemptive moment for the two-time world champion after he failed to make it to the final at the Tokyo Games three years ago.
His second Olympic gold leaves him in a small group of Arab athletes to have doubled up at the Summer Games
Meanwhile, China won their first gold medal in artistic swimming on Wednesday
Yavi jumped for joy after crossing the line, having overtaken Chemutai with an explosive final sprint
Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for breaching the weight mark
A legend of wrestling, Lopez had retired after the 2021 Tokyo Games before returning to the sport to achieve his landmark triumph
Craig, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, has played more than 100 games for Australia
UFC 308 marks a milestone as the 20th UFC event held in the UAE over the past decade