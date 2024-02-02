Over 250 padel tennis courts in UAE: Why sport is a big hit among residents

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 6:00 AM

"When I first came to the UAE, there were only a couple of padel courts, solo players, and few people competing, but now you can't count the courts; everyone, not just athletes, is enjoying it," said Joaquin Torrente, a padel coach from Spain, who moved to Dubai four years ago.

The fastest-growing sport in the world has taken Dubai by storm. With over 250 courts spread across the city, the game has become a major trend in the city. Initially, the sport started with just a few courts scattered around the country. However, the demand for courts increased significantly with more people becoming interested in Padel and recognising its unique appeal.

In recent years in the UAE, particularly in Dubai, Padel has witnessed a huge turnout of players and gained a strong foothold. Padel courts have increased throughout the Emirates, both indoors and outdoors, popping up in various locations such as clubs, homes, and even farms owned by citizens and residents.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: 700 Padel & Fitness

Simple, fun, and accessible for all

Its accessibility, fun factor, and ability to bring people together have propelled it to the forefront of the UAE's sports scene. "Everyone can enjoy the game; unlike tennis, you don't need long-term training. To play Padel, everyone can join and enjoy it from the first time," Torrente told Khaleej Times.

What is padel?

Padel is a racquet-based ball sport that combines the best elements of tennis and squash. Typically played in doubles, it takes place on an enclosed court roughly three-quarters the size of a tennis court. Scoring is the same as in tennis, and the balls are similar but with less pressure. The bats, however, are solid, unlike tennis racquets. The main difference between padel and tennis lies in the court. Padel courts have walls where the ball can be played off, much like squash.

Joaquin Torrente

Potential of the game

Torrente foresaw the potential of Padel becoming a thriving sport in the Emirates and has since become a coach to other coaches in Qatar and the UAE.

One of the players and captain of the Sudanese padel team in Dubai, Ali Essam, discovered the game in late 2022. Being a former tennis player, Ali found that padel offered a similar experience to the game he loved since childhood. Padel was more accessible than tennis, and Ali quickly became enamoured.

Ali Essam

Within two months of playing, he began participating in small tournaments and steadily climbed the ranks. His success attracted sponsorship offers, and he eventually joined the Padelae Club, one of the largest clubs in the Emirates. Ali has triumphed in over 100 tournaments, cementing his status as a skilled padel player.

Ali said, "Padel is a fun and easy game, even for someone who has played any racket sport before. It is now one of the most widespread sports in the Emirates and the world. The evidence for this is that the number of padel players exceeds the number of tennis players in Spain for the first time."

Ali Essam

A social sport

Thomas, club manager at Padel Park Dubai, established three years ago, has witnessed a surge in the sport's popularity in the past two years. Padel Park Dubai has become one of the destinations for padel enthusiasts, attracting players of all ages and skill levels.

"We have all aspects and profiles in the courts; you can see young people, old, and anyone can beat anyone in the court," Thomas said. He emphasises that Padel's appeal lies in its ability to unite people, fostering new connections and friendships.

Photo: 700 Padel & Fitness

Abdulla Al Tamimi, the co-founder of 700 Padel & Fitness, shares the journey of his venture, which started as a passion project. The facility offers not only padel courts but also fitness classes, a fully equipped gym, mind and body rooms, physical therapy, saunas, cold plunge pools, and a café.

The 700 Padel & Fitness community has grown rapidly, with over 200 members, drawn to the comprehensive services and the opportunity to build connections within the community.

Abdulla Al Tamimi

"Padel is an easier sport to get into, and it's a friendlier environment for anyone with all fitness levels (it is fit for people with no sports or fitness background as well as top athletes). It is worth the hype. Padel is a leading force in building communities, and one of my favourite aspects about Padel is that it expands your social circle," Abdulla Al Tamimi said.

ALSO READ: