Ouzo and Osborne out to shine again at majestic Meydan

Saffie Osborne is the first female jockey to ride a winner at Meydan. — X

History was made on this card 12 months ago when Saffie Osborne became the first female jockey to ride a winner at Meydan. Now, she’s back, and will aim to defend the Lord Glitters Handicap on Ouzo.

“I’m really excited to be back in Dubai,” said the rider, who has just returned from a successful stint in Australia.

“It doesn’t really feel like a year ago since Ouzo won. The history-making part feels a bit weird as I grew up watching all the best jockeys in the world ride winners at Meydan and it’s something that I always wanted to do. Being female or male didn’t really cross my mind.

“It’s a cool thing to have done and to look back on now, but I want to ride many more winners there in my career.”

Trained by Saffie’s father Jamie Osborne, Ouzo comes into the Lord Glitters off a sixth-place finish in the Lord North Handicap, a race he also won in 2024, but his rider hopes he will get a better trip through the race this week.

“He seems to be in really good form, talking to Dad, and I thought he was really unlucky last time; he ran really well. With his running style, you do need a bit of luck, so hopefully he’ll get that this week.”

Among Osborne’s rivals is the popular Silver Sword, who lines up for British-based South African trainer Dylan Cunha. He was pleased with his run a month ago, when fifth in the Lord North Handicap

“Silver Sword ran a blinder last time out and with a good draw (2) will hopefully run another good race,” he said. “All being well both should be in the first four.”

The second of the two feature races is the closing Vazirabad Handicap, over 2410metres on turf.

Thundering, who provided Spanish Champion Trainer Guillermo Arizkorreta with a memorable Meydan win last time out, faces ten rivals here and gets bottom weight of just 53 kilos.

His rivals include the Godolphin trio of El Cordobes, Endless Victory and Royal Power, and Arizkorreta is conscious his gelding may need to step up again.

“Thundering is doing very well after his win,” he said. “It’s a tougher race but he seems in great form.”

Another shipping in from overseas is Wafei, trained by Qatar-based Alban De Mieulle for the powerful Wathnan Racing operation, who have five runners on the card.

“Wafei won his two last races in Qatar on the sand track easily,” he said. “I think he can perform well in this handicap race and the distance should suit him very well.

“He is in good form and did a nice canter this (Wednesday) morning over the Meydan track.” The Dubai Trophy, race three, is a 1200metre dash for the three-year-olds. Charlie Appleby’s Symbol Of Honour, who beat subsequent Group 2 winner West Acre in the Al Wasl Stakes last time out, will be hard to catch. Seventh behind them last time was Dylan Cunha’s King’s Call, who has the benefit of blinkers this time. “King’s Call worked well with the blinkers fitted and we expect a huge run from him,” said Cunha. “I have just arrived in Dubai and the team here are doing a great job.” De Mieulle is also represented here, saddling four-time winner Rebel Diamond, last seen finishing sixth over a longer trip in Qatar. “Rebel Diamond is in good form and will come back to the short distance of 1200metres,” said the trainer. “I think he is better over this distance than his last race over 1500metres when he was pulling. “The straight line (track) will not be a problem for him.” The opening Azizi Venice Handicap, over 1600metres on turf, looks an open event, with recent Abu Dhabi first and second Folk Festival and No Retreat on the short list, as well as French import Momarasa, who makes his local debut for Doug Watson. Arizkorreta runs El Bosnia, a dual winner in France. “El Bosnia is a nice horse; a mile is his limit,” he said. “I hope he will be competitive off his (handicap) mark.”