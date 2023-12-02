O'Sullivan says he is not motivated by money after storming into ninth UK Snooker final

Muhammad Waseem (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22) play vital roles in well-earned win
Ronnie O'Sullivan storm into his ninth UK Snooker Championship final with a dominant 6-2 victory over a much younger Hussein Vafaei.
The seven-time world champion grabbed the early advantage and never allowed Iran's Vafaei to get his claws into the game.
O’Sullivan, 47, who triumphed in 1993, 1997, 2001, 2007, 2014, 2017 and 2018 will play either Judd Trump or China's Ding Junhui on Sunday where the first prize is a purse of £250,000.
"Sometimes survival is just the difference, it can help you win tournaments," O'Sullivan told the BBC.
"He missed a few balls, let me off the hook a few times and didn't put any pressure on me. I just want to do myself justice in matches and play well.
"Playing well under pressure is important, but I'm just motivated by cash,” said O’Sullivan
Breaks of 113 and 54 enabled world number one O'Sullivan to lead 2-0, but Vafaei, 29, rallied with a century and won a scrappy fourth frame to restore parity.
It was one-way traffic after that as the seven-time world champion showed his pedigree with breaks of 90, 60, 52 and 50 to secure a spot in his ninth UK Championship final.
Semifinal Results
Venue: Barbican Centre York
Ronnie O'Sullivan 6 Hossein Vafaei 2
In-form handler saddles several leading chances led by course specialist Mersaal
The 15-time major champion, who has not played since having ankle surgery in April, shot a three-over-par 75
After almost a year out with injury the former world number one to return to competitive tennis in January
Discussions were held to organize camps as part of various Russian team’s preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics
The non-Bank Division was won by the Orient Travel Team
The Ohio native played in the 2023 HERO Dubai Desert Classic, where he won the low amateur trophy
Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova named top seed as last year’s finalists Elsa Jacquemot and Magdalena Frech are late withdrawls