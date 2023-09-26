Oscar and Zurich win World Amateur Golf Ranking qualifier

Boy's winner Oscar Craig (Centre) with Callum Macaulay from FirstPoint USA (left) and Damon De Villiers (right) from Abu Dhabi Golf Club. = Supplied photo

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 9:09 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 9:12 PM

Oscar Craig said he kept it simple to win the 54-hole FirstPoint USA golf tournament, a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier supported by the R&A and played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The 17-year-old from the Jumeirah Golf Estates topped the Boy’s Division while Saadiyat Beach Golf Club’s Zurich Kanokpornvasin topped the Girl’s Division.

Craig followed up rounds of 75 and 74 to shoot a final round 76 to win by four shots from Dominic Morton representing Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

“I played steady golf both days with no dramas and hit a lot of greens in regulation,” said Craig.

“I am very pleased and proud to win this week.”

The Girl’s Division saw Zurich return a score of 10 over par 226 over three rounds.

Having only just turned 15 last week Zurich had rounds of 76, 77, and a best of the Girls’ Division in the tournament week – a final round of one over par 73, to win by three shots.

A total of 39 players competed in the tournament, with 30 boys and nine girls among the group and eight players flying in from overseas. The visitors were from India, Qatar, The Netherlands, Turkey, and the UK.

There were two holes in one on the second day of the tournament which involved a total of 36 holes.

In the second round, 16-year-old Jack White (Trump International) made a hole-in-one on the seventh on the National Course using a five iron on the 187-yard hole. It was the first ace of his golfing career.

A second hole-in-one was achieved by 16-year-old Alya Su Cigdem from Turkey. Cigden stuck a fine nine iron on the par 3 fourth hole which played at 117 yards in the final round. Unlike Jack, this was the second of her golfing career.

Ten golf clubs in the UAE were represented in the tournament including Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Trump International, The Els Club, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and Yas Links Abu Dhabi,

ALSO READ

The prizes were presented by Callum Macaulay, the Senior Consultant of FirstPoint USA and Head of Golf who thanked all the players and their parents for all their support.

Results

(54-Holes)

Boys

(7,283 Yards, Par 72).

Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 75. 74. 76. 225.

Morton (Trump International) 75. 77. 77. 229.

Dabir (India) 82. 72. 78. 232.

Craig (UK) 85. 74. 73. 232.

Rushika (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 77. 77. 78. 232.

Rezko (Abu Dhabi City Golf Club) 88. 73. 73. 234.

Camberos (Dubai Hills GC) 85. 77. 75. 237.

Girls

(White Tees, 6,271 Yards, Par 72).

Kanokpornvasin (Saadiyat GC, Abu Dhabi) 76. 77. 73. 226.

Sapmaz (Turkey) 77. 74. 78. 229.