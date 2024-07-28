E-Paper

Olympics organisers cancel first triathlon training over Seine pollution

Authorities blamed rain in recent days for the condition and were 'confident' water quality would improve enough before the competition

By AFP

Boats carrying members of delegations sail along the Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo: Reuters
Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 9:09 AM

The first training session for triathletes at the Paris Olympics was scrapped Sunday due to pollution in the River Seine, organisers said.

Following a meeting "on the water quality" and tests, "a joint decision was taken to cancel the swimming part of the triathlon orientation," a Paris 2024 and World Triathlon statement said.


The River Seine was declared clean enough for swimming in tests from mid-July, but doubts remained as to whether the waters would be fit for competition.

"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that the priority is the health of the athletes. The analysis carried out yesterday in the Seine showed water quality levels that... do not present sufficient guarantees to allow the event to take place," the statement said.


Organisers blamed rain in recent days and said they were "confident" water quality would improve enough before the triathlon competition is due to start on July 30.

In the event of heavy rain, untreated sewage can be washed into the river.

If the quality is below standards a "Plan B" involves postponing the events for a few days or moving the marathon swimming to Vaires-sur-Marne, on the Marne river east of Paris.

On July 17, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the Seine along with Paris 2024 chief organiser Tony Estanguet.

