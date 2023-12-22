O’Connor and Schoombie are latest Curry Club winners

Prize winners and officials at the Curry Club Prize Presentation at JGE, left to right: Men's Captain Jonathan Hall, Simon Astrom, Joe O’Connor, Lukas Astrom, Mark Schoombie, Lewis Delaney and Ed Attack. - Suppplied photo

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 7:46 PM

Joe O’Connor and Mark Schoombie teamed up to win the latest edition of the Thursday Curry Club event following a thrilling round on the front nine of the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

A field of 40 members teed off to battle the elements where they had to play through slightly wet and windy conditions

Tommy Fleetwood Academy (TFA) teaching professional O’Connor and Schoombie posted an outstanding gross score of 29 (- 7) to take the honours.

Their performance included a tally of five birdies and an eagle as the pairing flawlessly navigated the course without dropping a shot.

Simon Astrom and Lukas Astrom secured second place with a solid gross score of 31 (- 5). Their round was also marked by a tally of five birdies and an eagle, which illustrated their consistent and strategic play, despite a lone bogey on the challenging par three 4th hole.

Reigning Club Champion David Bainbridge and partner Jill Bainbridge showcased their skills to a third-place finish with a net - 4 (32). Their performance was marked by three net birdies and an impressive net eagle on the par four 9th hole.

ALSO READ