Nurmagomedov vs Hughes in Dubai: PFL's debut MMA event to also feature local Emirati fighters

Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes in Dubai

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) MENA is set to stir up the MMA landscape in the Middle East with its first event in Dubai, 'Road to Dubai: Champion Series'.

Scheduled for January 25, 2025, the highly anticipated Champions Series World Title event features a star-studded main card headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, taking on Ireland's dynamic rising star Paul Hughes.

Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, renowned for hosting premier entertainment and sports events, will be transformed into a battleground for MMA’s elite. The venue’s state-of-the-art facilities ensure fans will enjoy an immersive experience as the city hosts its first major PFL event.

“This is the beginning of an annual tradition in Dubai,” said PFL's CEO Pete Murray. “The Champion Series will be staged annually here, but we are already in discussions to expand the number of events in Dubai. We envision PFL MENA championship fights taking place here in the near future.”

Pete Murray with Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes in Dubai

This sizzling showdown is expected to showcase a clash of grappling mastery and striking precision, promising an unforgettable night for MMA fans.

Dubai: A global destination for combat sports

Speaking about the event, Murray underscored the significance of Dubai as a global hub for combat sports and its long-term role in the league’s strategy.

“Dubai is a world-class city, and we're proud to usher in the sport with mega events starting in January. It really is about the next generation of the sport. This is the next chapter, and Dubai is a big part of it,” said Murray.

The league’s partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Sports Council further exemplifies its commitment to growing MMA in the region.

“This championship aims to attract a large number of young people, consolidating Dubai’s position as a global destination for sports," said Saeed Hareb, general secretary of Dubai Sports Council.

“We believe the talent is here. You have some of the best fighters in the world training and living here. Now it’s time to deliver the very best of MMA Pinnacle events and develop the next generation of great UAE fighters and future champions,” Murray added.

Emirati fighters to take the stage

In a pivotal move, the January card will also feature Emirati fighters, marking a significant step forward for local talent in MMA. Although specific names have yet to be revealed, Murray confirmed that PFL MENA has already signed UAE-based athletes, signalling a commitment to nurturing regional stars.

"For the January card, we will have UAE fighters featured, although we haven't announced them yet. Some of our new signings will make their debut as part of PFL MENA on this card," said Murray.

This move also aligns with the PFL’s global vision of providing pathways for regional champions to compete on the world stage. “We’re committed to the sport at the grassroots level. You’ll see PFL sign great amateur fighters here in Dubai, develop them, and test them on our platform,” he added.

The main event: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes

The main event pits Usman Nurmagomedov, a fighter who has swiftly gained recognition for his grappling expertise, against Paul Hughes, whose striking capabilities have made him a standout talent. This clash represents the evolution of MMA, blending Dagestan’s storied combat traditions with Ireland’s innovative fight styles. “This fight is about showcasing the next generation of stars,” said Murray. “Usman and Paul represent the pinnacle of what’s possible in MMA, and Dubai is the perfect stage for their talent.” Road to Dubai Following its success in Riyadh, where heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and women’s MMA icons Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco delivered unforgettable performances, PFL MENA is ready to bring the excitement to Dubai. With marquee fighters like Francis Ngannou expressing enthusiasm for establishing training facilities in the Middle East, this represents a significant opportunity for Emirati fighters and fans to solidify the UAE’s position in the global MMA landscape. But for now, mark your calendars for January 18, 2025, and join the global MMA community in Dubai for an unforgettable night of competition at the heart of the city. somya@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: UAE: MMA star Francis Ngannou hints at move to Middle East, plans training facilities 'I'm fighting for all women': After historic Saudi win, Cris Cyborg to continue 'legacy tour' in Dubai