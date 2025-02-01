Nottingham Forest crush Brighton 7-0; Chris Wood scores hat-trick

Nottingham Forest thumped Brighton & Hove Albion 7-0 helped by a hat trick from striker Chris Wood in their Premier League clash at the City Ground on Saturday in an emphatic bounce back from last week's humbling 5-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Forest remain third on 47 points after 24 games to consolidate their hold on a top four spot that brings Champions League football next season, while Brighton are ninth on 34.

An own goal from Lewis Dunk in the 12th minute kicked off the scoring as Brighton's skipper lunged to clear Morgan Gibbs-White's low cross and poked the ball into the net.

Gibbs-White doubled Forest's lead in the 25th minute with a glancing header from Anthony Elanga's corner.

Wood netted his first goal seven minutes later when, left completely unmarked, he headed Elanga's cross past Bart Verbruggen. Forest continued to run riot after the break and Wood tapped home Elanga's cross from close range in the 64th.