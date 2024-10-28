Nottingham Forest, Chelsea fined by FA for pitchside melee

Photo: Reuters

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea were fined by the FA on Monday following their players' involvement in a mass confrontation during a 1-1 Premier League draw earlier this month.

Forest were fined 125,000 pounds ($162,300.00) and Chelsea 40,000 pounds ($51,926.81), respectively.

"It was alleged that Nottingham Forest and Chelsea failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute, and both clubs accepted this charge," the FA said in a statement.

During the October 6 match at Stamford Bridge, Forest's Neco Williams sparked the pitchside confrontation after his challenge on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella sent the full back sprawling into the technical area, upending his coach Enzo Maresca

Several players then piled into a melee, including some off the bench, pushing and shoving each other before referee Chris Kavanagh regained control. The match had 11 yellow cards in total.