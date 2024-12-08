Norris wins Abu Dhabi F1 GP as McLaren clinch constructors' title

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris drives during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday. — AFP

British driver Lando Norris won the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, giving McLaren their first constructors' title since 1998.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had already clinched the drivers’ world title with a fifth-place finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month.

This was the Dutch driver’s fourth straight world title.