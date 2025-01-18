Nonita Chand: Championing adventure, golf, and inclusivity at the Ultimate Golf Challenge

Nonita is a self-confessed adventure seeker who loves trekking.- Supplied photo

Golf is constantly evolving, yet traditional elements still turn heads, and unique events like the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) are a refreshing breath of inclusivity.

The ten-team tournament, which tees off on January 30 at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, brings men and women together to compete on equal terms.

At the heart of the event is Indian golfer Nonita Chand, a key member of The A-Team. With her bubbly personality, passion for the outdoors, and love for the game, Nonita is a perfect fit for the UGC which she describes as ‘incredible, exciting, and inclusive.'

“It’s one of the only tournaments where men and women compete together, and it’s a wonderful platform for lady golfers to test their abilities against their male counterparts,” she says.

Nonita is all set for the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2, which tees off this month. - Supplied photo

For Nonita, the inclusivity of the UGC is not just a novelty but a game-changer. “Golf is unique because it’s all about you showcasing your ability. Events like the UGC allow us women to break down barriers, collaborate with male golfers, and create fellowship as a team.”

Beyond the competition, Nonia feels the UGC has made a greater impact. “It energizes the whole golfing community. It’s not just about the players; it brings everyone together – families, friends, and spectators. And it inspires more women to take up the game.”

As a lover of nature, Nonita’s adventurous spirit shines through when she talks about her passion for adventure saying “I’ve always been an outdoor person, I love hiking. It’s one of my favourite activities.”

Nonita with members of The A Team -Owners: Ayesha Chopra & Aman Chopra and Mentor: Badru Hilal - Supplied photo

Her hiking escapades have taken her to breathtaking locations across Dubai, India, Bhutan, and Nepal, including the renowned Annapurna Base Camp in the central Himalayas.

“It’s a completely different world out there,” she says. “Once you hike in the Himalayas, you’ll want to do it again. The experience is so amazing – the snowy mountains, the serene environment, the sense of accomplishment.”

And when she’s not scaling mountains or sinking birdies, Nonita finds comfort in her kitchen. “I enjoy cooking – rustling up something special for my friends is one of my hidden talents. They seem to like my food, so I must be doing something right!”,” she says with a laugh.

Reflecting on her favourite moment from the 2024 UGC season, Nonita recalls an unexpected triumph. "Last year, as it was the first time the tournament was held, we

weren’t sure how the winner would be determined," she says. "We were waiting to find out the result and when we were told we had won a podium place, it was such a thrilling surprise.

Nonita says, 'I’d love to see more women participating and more teams joining the event.' - Supplied photo

“Walking the red carpet, hearing the cheers, and feeling the excitement—it was unforgettable. That’s what makes the UGC so special. Every team has a chance, and the suspense keeps you on the edge of your seat until the very end."