Noble Legacy Masters hope to balance competitiveness with community spirit in UGC Season 2

In the world of competitive golf, team ownership brings a new layer of excitement and commitment. Achal Ghai, owner of The Noble Legacy Masters, is set to bring his passion for the sport and his philosophy of camaraderie and sportsmanship to the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) Season 2.

Alongside his partner, Saket Kanoi, Achal has formed a team that values friendship and blends fierce competition with an inclusive, community-driven spirit. Adding to the team's strength, Stephen Dean, one of the most senior PGA coaches, has been appointed as Team Coach.

In this interview, Achal shares insights into the formation of his team, his goals for the upcoming season, and how his passion for golf has shaped his life. From unforgettable experiences at California’s Pebble Beach to the excitement of being an owner of one of the ten teams in the UGC, Achal desires to leave a lasting legacy in the UAE’s golfing community.

Excerpts

KT: What inspired you to form The Noble Legacy Masters. Could you share the process behind assembling your team and what qualities you were looking for to ensure a good fit for the tournament?

Achal Ghai: “I’ve been closely watching the rise of golf leagues in India, with many of my friends participating. When the UGC started here last year, I joined and quickly realized how much fun it was. My partner, Saket Kanoi, and I, both avid golfers, decided to take a more active role as Team Owners. Together, we formed The Noble Legacy Masters, bringing on players who share our passion and values.”

What values or philosophy does your team embody, and how do you plan to bring that to the Ultimate Golf Challenge?

Achal Ghai: “Our team is built around values of sportsmanship, friendship, and team spirit. We aim to create an inclusive environment where decisions are made collectively and, most importantly, have fun together as a community. The name ‘Noble Legacy Masters’ reflects these principles and ties into our corporate identities. We want to leave a legacy that’s fondly remembered, focusing on being noble in all our dealings and discouraging overly competitive behaviour that might create unnecessary rivalries.”

What are your goals for The Noble Legacy Masters this season?

Achal Ghai: “Our goal is to create a highly synergistic, cordial team that remains competitive but emphasizes long-term friendships. Of course, we want to win the tournament or at least finish in the top 3, but more importantly, we want to grow as a team, learn how to handle pressure and put the team’s interests ahead of individual ones. We aim to be a role model for other teams in the UGC.”

How do you see the Ultimate Golf Challenge shaping social golf in the UAE, and how does your team fit into that vision?

Achal Ghai: “The UAE has a vibrant golfing community, and after being a member of the Emirates Golf Club for 21 years, I’ve made so many valuable friendships through the game. The UGC offers a fantastic platform to build on those relationships, bringing golfers together in a competitive yet friendly environment. Our team’s involvement will only enhance this community feeling.”

How did your passion for golf begin, and what role has the sport played in your life in the UAE?

Achal Ghai: “Golf started for me in the mid-90s out of necessity. As a senior banker, my clients – mostly CEOs and business owners – were avid golfers, so I decided to learn. I quickly became obsessed with the game, and it’s been an incredible journey ever since. I’ve played on world-class courses like Pebble Beach, and my son, Arjun, is also now an avid golfer, which has made for some wonderful golfing holidays together.”

With your team debuting in Season 2, how are you preparing for the tournament at Dubai Creek and Emirates Golf Club?

Achal Ghai: “We’ve worked hard to assemble a strong, cohesive team. Most of our players are already familiar with Dubai Creek and EGC, so we’ve engaged a team coach and are planning practice rounds to enhance our synergy. This will help us not just improve our gameplay but also foster the team spirit we’re aiming for.”

What excites you most about competing in the Ultimate Golf Challenge, and how do you view the level of competition?

Achal Ghai: “Having played in Season 1, I know the competition will be tougher and more thrilling in Season 2. The passion around having your own branded team is palpable, and it’s sparked a lot of excitement within the golf community and among our friends. With our strong team mentor, Maneesh Dungarwal, and our coaching team, we’re ready for the challenge!”