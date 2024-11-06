Nieumann and HSBC-CMB 2 Team triumph in Wednesday Pro-Am at Yas Links

Chile's Joaquin Niemann (second from left) and his winning HSBC - CMB 2 Team at the Wednesday Pro-Am of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.= Supplied photo

The HSBC CMB 2 Team captained by professional Joaquin Niemann (Chile), shot an 18-hole score of 43 under par to win the Wednesday Pro-Am of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship held at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Niemann, 25 years old, and his HSBC CMB 2 Team of Richard Van Der Meer (8), Manoj Khatod (22) and Haran Wats (18) had the round of the day.

They had nines of 21 and 22 under par having started on Hole 10 in this two-tee start format.

Thriston Lawrence (RSA) and his ADSC Abu Dhabi 360 Team came in second, one point back of the winners.

Eleven teams in the field finished 30 under par or better on a day of strong scoring and unseasonally warm weather – with a modest breeze.

The format was Tour Scramble with all players teeing off, the best ball is selected and players play from that spot with their own ball until the ball is holed. The professional always played his own ball throughout the round.

According to his short game coach Peter Cowen, Niemann is playing well and ‘is one to watch this week’ – who walked nine holes with him in the Pro-Am.

The field consisted of 25 Teams all captained by a professional in the field.

Each team consisted of one pro and three amateurs. Pros played from the Championship Tees, Men Amateurs from the Men’s Tees and Ladies from the Ladies’ Tees.

Results

(Under Par)

Team Niemann (Chile), HSBC – CMB 2, -43.

Team Lawrence (RSA), ADSC Abu Dhabi 360 Team, -42.

Team Hidalgo (Spain), ADSC EGF, -39.