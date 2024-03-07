Ngannou bursting with raw confidence ahead of heavyweight blockbuster against Joshua in Saudi

The Chilean recently won his second LIV Golf event of 2024 and he will now compete in three major championships this year after receiving a PGA Championship invitation this week
Francis Ngannou said his strong showing in his pro boxing debut against Tyson Fury has given him confidence ahead of his bout against British heavyweight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Friday.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou, who will fight Joshua at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, made his debut in October, losing via split decision to WBC world champion Fury in a non-title bout.
The Cameroonian-French fighter almost delivered an upset when he dropped Fury to the canvas with a left hook in that fight.
“I feel confident enough, based on my training, the hard work that I put in. I think on Friday night I'm going to have the reward for the work I put in,” Ngannou told reporters in Riyadh on Wednesday.
“It (fight against Fury) was a good experience and it definitely guided me better to have proper training. I cannot account exactly how much confidence it gives me, but it does set the temperature of the water.
“Every space I have open, I am going to hit... I am not going to leave any stone unturned and any opportunity unexplored,” he added.
Ngannou, who has a 17-3 mixed martial arts record with 12 victories by knockout, will once again be the underdog when he faces two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua.
But the Briton said he would not make the mistake of underestimating his less-experienced opponent.
“He's been boxing. His first dream was to be a boxer, which people forget. He was part of the Cameroonian team,” Joshua told reporters.
“He's been doing it from a young age. His dream was always to be a boxer. I know what I am up against, I look at all of these small details. I spar, I do my film study, all that type of stuff.”
Both fighters are set tol pocket one of the most valuable purses of their careers.
Ngannou is expected to receive a purse higher than the $10 million he earned on his impressive cameo against Tyson Fury, and according to Forbes data, his profit will be $20 million.
Forbes suggest that Joshua will earn much more than his opponent by taking home up to $50 million prior to including the PPV (pay-per-view) and bonuses for winning, or for extending the fight all 10 rounds.
ALSO READ
At A Glance
Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou
Venue: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Date: Friday, 8 March
Time: Approx 3:)00 (Saturday, UAE)
The Chilean recently won his second LIV Golf event of 2024 and he will now compete in three major championships this year after receiving a PGA Championship invitation this week
Individual gold for Rayan Ahmed as UAE Men’s Team settle for silver medal after being edged out by Saudi at Doha Golf Club
Abu Dhabi Golf Club rolls out the carpet to the 78 golfers who came through the qualifying rounds that began last September
The Chilean wins by four shots as Crushers GC take Team Title and Dubai-based Meronk and Lahiri Finish in tied sixth
Winner says he is looking forward to continuing his good form in the upcoming competitions
PGA Tour has a double header with the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open
Rahimi strikes for the host team to hand the visitors their first defeat in the competion at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
'It will be emotional week for him', says Joe Root ahead of the wicketkeeper-batsman's landmark