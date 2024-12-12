New-look route awaits Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge competitors

The entry list for the 2025 Desert Challenge will see established talent returning and upcoming talents joining the roster in this ultimate test of endurance. — Supplied photo

The world-renowned Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is building towards a thrilling 34th edition in the UAE, marking the occasion with a new-look route beginning in the historic city of Al Ain.

Opening the Desert Challenge in Al Ain represents a significant change for the event, which traditionally commences from Abu Dhabi.

The introduction of new stages in the Empty Quarter alters 50 percent of the usual route, marking an exciting move pitched for by competitors and followers alike that suits the positive trajectory of the rally.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, organised by the EMSO (Emirates Motorsports Organization) and presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, continues to hold the second round of the FIA & FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) as one of the original hosts of the W2RC.

The entry list for the 2025 Desert Challenge will see established talent returning and upcoming talents joining the roster in this ultimate test of endurance. Teams from all over the world are already lining up to take part in the eagerly awaited contest next year (21-27 February), as the fresh route tempts an increasing number of competitors to take on one of the most distinct and historically rich events in the rally-raid calendar.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We appreciate the great support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and his generous, continuous and permanent sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which is an extension of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering journey in hosting elite international sporting events, making it the ideal destination for the world’s best athletes.

“We at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council attach great importance to harnessing all the capabilities and elements of success for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, based on the importance and role of the rally in highlighting the desert terrain in the Al Dhafra region in particular. The opening stage will be held in Al Ain, which provides a different and challenging driving experience on the rugged roads rich in picturesque natural scenery and golden sand dunes unique to the two regions.

“We are confident of achieving a dazzling success for the upcoming 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, with the combined efforts and expertise of the Emirates Motorsports Organization, and the presence of all our supporters, sponsors and partners from government and private bodies and institutions.”

The 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge will present even more extraordinary landscapes and further showcase the culture of the UAE.

Situated over 150 kilometres from the capital, Al Ain gifts a completely original route to the competitors, taking them to new parts of the region rich with heritage.

Al Ain has been inhabited for nearly 8,000 years and holds a special place as the former home of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE.

Al Ain has been inhabited for nearly 8,000 years and holds a special place as the former home of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE.

The introduction of the Desert Challenge to Al Ain represents a combination of the peoples' deep-rooted love for the desert and a more recent passion for off-road motorsport. As preparations continue for this new edition of the Desert Challenge, the stage is set for an exhilarating demonstration of speed and resilience, as a celebration of motorsport heritage and community spirit begins in the red sands of Al Ain. Moving Southeast towards the Al Dhafra Region, the event will once again set the rally bivouac - an incredible temporary village that takes a full ten days to build, but less than six hours to fill - in the city of Mezaira, at the doorsteps of the Rub Al Khali. While the Empty Quarter is the usual - and spectacular - playground for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, 2025 will see the competitors tackle totally uncharted terrain for the event that will ask the most of the incoming competitors - even those hungry for new challenges and spectacular scenery - and promises to awe the millions of spectators following the event via global broadcasters across 190 territories. Muhammad Khamis Al Muhairi, Vice President of the EMSO and of the UAE Sports Executive Committee, stated: "All of us at EMSO would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering support of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. He has stood by this project for many years and has contributed to its success and continued growth. "We continue to work alongside the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and other governmental entities and bringing the start of the event to Al Ain marks an exciting change for the Desert Challenge and a dream realised for many involved. We look forward to showcasing the best of off-road endurance racing with this challenging new route through the stunning Empty Quarter."