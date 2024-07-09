New corporate golf initiative hopes to promote ‘camaraderie’ and ‘fair play’ in the UAE

Paul Stubbs, Tournament Director of the new Executive Golf League flanked by Tom Rourke (r) and James Ashman (l) of The Els Club, Dubai. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 9:38 PM

A new corporate golf initiative – the Executive Golf League has been launched for the 2024 – 2025 golf season in the UAE.

Eight corporate teams – each consisting of four players, open to both men and women, will play in eight rounds of matches from September 2024 onwards. The team representatives can change for each event – as long as they are associated with the corporate team’s name.

Paul Stubbs, the Tournament Director of the Executive Golf League said at the launch, “We have looked at golf in the UAE for some time and we want to create a new ‘eco-system,’ promoting camaraderie, networking and fair play through the game of golf.

“We believe a league basis for corporate golf is a gap in the market and we are confident that the Executive Golf League will be well received and provide a new energized golf initiative. We especially thank The Els Club, Dubai for their partnership.”

The format is the team of four is split into two x two-balls playing against another corporate team on the day in various formats during the series: Betterball Medal, Betterball Stableford, Combined Scores etc.

There is an Order of Merit for the Executive Golf League that anchors the series with two points for a two-ball team win, one point for a draw with a bonus point for best-combined team total on the day – with a maximum of five points per team per event.

Stubbs continued, “Each corporate team will play nine games of golf – with the top three teams eligible to qualify for the Grand Prize in the ninth round of the series. Through our initial discussions, we have received a lot of interest and we will be taking entries on a first come – first served basis.

“We are looking to add some unique enhanced value to UAE corporate golf and we thank all partners for their support,” he added.

“Each corporate team will be allocated one of the event days to showcase their brand as well as have a corporate profile through all the gifting, prizes, food and beverage offerings and prize presentation that we hope will set a new benchmark for corporate golf in the UAE.”

For sponsorship opportunities and participation – Contact info@eglgolf.ae

Visit:www.eglgolf.ae

The Executive Golf League involves eight 18-hole events all hosted at The Els Club, Dubai

Schedule

Thursday 5th September, 2024.

Thursday 19th September, 2024.

Tuesday 1st October, 2024.