New association to host winter sports events in UAE to promote a healthy lifestyle

Vladimir Burdun (left), Mohammad Abbas Ahmad Ali Alblooshi (centre) and Ilya Galaev during a press conference. — Supplied photos

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 3:40 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 4:14 PM

Emirates Sports Group announced the launch of the Association for the Development of Corporate Sports (ADCS) which will host several new winter sports events in the UAE to promote a healthy lifestyle.

With a proven track record in sports development and investment, Emirates Sports Group is a leader in sports tourism and corporate sports in the UAE.

Their new initiative will see the introduction of winter sports such as ice hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating and curling, as well as e-sports, strongman and drone sports.

Vladimir Burdun, co-founder of ADCS and founder of Emirates Sports Group, said there is a growing international interest in the new project.

“I'm proud to announce the early success of the Association for the Development of Corporate Sports (ADCS). We have already attracted interest from several countries and plan to host major events in Dubai, as this is the best place for ambitious sports development goals,” Burdun said.

“We have already had a small congress where about 21 countries participated. It took place in April, here at the Emirates Sports Hotel. And 21 countries are already very interested in participating and being part of what we're doing.”

Mohammad Abbas Ahmad Ali Alblooshi, General Secretary of ADCS, is excited to be part of this new initiative.