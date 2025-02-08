'Never give up': Dubai Games' young athletes learn life lessons in ultimate challenge

Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

For nine-year-old Tina Haroun, Saturday morning was more than just another weekend. It was the moment she had been waiting for. Months of intense training led to this day, where she would finally test her strength and determination in one of the UAE's toughest athletic competitions for the youth: The Dubai Games ‘Battle of Juniors'.

As she stood at the starting line, Tina took a deep breath. Around her, hundreds of young athletes from across the UAE were stretching, warming up with excitement. By 7am, the Damac Hills community was packed with adrenaline and the sound of parents and supporters cheering added to the electrifying atmosphere.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The biggest challenge for Tina lay ahead, the seven obstacles. “I had heard stories about the ramp, the spider web, and the puzzle challenge obstacles. I was not nervous and was all ready to take it up,” she said.

When the referee whistled, Tina and other competitors leaped over hurdles, climbed walls, and swung across rings. “I was tired in between one of the challenges. That’s when I heard my teammates shouting my name, pushing me forward,” said Tina.

“Some challenges were easy, some were tough. The ramp was the hardest,” she said. “I learned today that when you face an obstacle in life, you should never give up.”

392 warriors, one battle

Tina was one among 392 young warriors who had stepped onto the battlefield. A total of 56 teams from schools, gyms, and academies across the UAE had gathered for the event. From the moment the first obstacle was tackled, the energy at the venue was electric. Parents and supporters cheered for the young athletes.

For Matteo Lucas Dioquino, from the Apple International Community School (AICS) team, the competition was a mix of excitement and exhaustion.

“It was physically draining and nerve-wracking,” he said. “I kept thinking that I didn’t want to fall into the water in one of the challenges. But we kept pushing, helping each other through every challenge. It wasn’t just about strength — it was about teamwork.”

His teammate, John Lucas Gabriel, said they pushed their teammates to keep moving forward. “We trained for a whole month in January at school. Only six of us were selected, and we wanted to make every second count. The challenges were intense, but we relied on each other. No matter what, your team has your back,” said John. While many obstacles tested physical endurance, one required something more than just stamina — mental strategy. “The puzzle challenge was the hardest. No one managed to solve it,” said Muhammed Haroun, coach of Parkour DXB’s team. “It needed more than just strength. It required critical thinking, teamwork, and the ability to stay calm under pressure. But I am proud of every single competitor for giving it their all.” ALSO READ: From Ski Dubai to Asian Winter Games: 16-year-old snowboarder makes history for UAE These UAE students want to remind youth that 'they are not alone'