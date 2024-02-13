Nesbitt ready to make some noise at Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship

Robert Rock shakes hands with Tiger Woods. . - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 7:47 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 7:48 PM

Wonderkid Thomas Nesbitt (Yas Links Abu Dhabi) will hope to defend his title at the second annual Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship will be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club over the National Course, from Tuesday 2nd – Thursday 4th April, 2024.

Last season Nesbitt won by nine shots from Joe Jones (Wales).

Nesbitt played in the recent World Amateur Team Championships - Eisenhower Trophy at Abu Dhabi Golf Club under the UAE flag and now has a UAE Passport.

The 54-hole tournament, supported by the Emirates Golf Federation, will be accepting entries on a first come – first served basis for boys and girls 21 years of age and under on the day of the first round. It is an R&A-supported World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event – for both Men and Ladies.

The entry fee is £350 per player.

Entries will be accepted on both the Robert Rock website as well as the Abu Dhabi Golf Club website.

The Closing Date for entries is 14th March 2024.

There will be both gross and net prizes for the respective Divisions.

Kieren Pratt, Director of Golf at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, said at the launch: “We are excited to be collaborating with Robert Rock and his team once again for the 2024 Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship.

“Last year was a huge success – but with more time to organize everything we are looking to make the second edition even bigger and better. We look forward to Robert coming over to Abu Dhabi and hosting the week.”

Tournament Host 46-year-old Robert Rock, commented: “I have fond memories of Abu Dhabi Golf Club and the National Course, where I won the 2012 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

“I shot rounds of 69, 70, 66 and 70 for a 72-hole total of 275, to beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke and Tiger Woods, Graeme McDowell and Thomas Bjorn a further shot back.

“We encourage all junior golfers eligible, to enter this tournament which we hope will develop into one of the flagship events on the UAE Golf Calendar, aligned to my Robert Rock Junior Tour in the United Kingdom,” Rock added.

For further information Visit: https://www.abudhabigolfclub.abudhabi/robert-rock-championship