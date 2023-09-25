Neil Lakhani rides his luck to win at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

From Left to right: Doug McLennan, Fergal O'Shea, Mark Sayer, Lady Club Captain Nicola Breeze, Neil Lakhani, Thomas Treanor and Christopher Benson. -Supplied photo

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 10:52 AM

Neil Lakhani put in a stellar performance to win the Luckiest Ball on Earth Qualifying Round at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

Lakhani posted 45 Stableford points to win by two from runner-up Mark Sayer.

The format was Individual Stableford with competitors using their full course handicap adjustment as the tournament allowance.

A field of 52 members and guests competed in the popular format of this qualifying round organized by the DP World Tour.

Lakhani started his round on the 6th hole and was less than impressed when he walked off the green with a double bogey six.

However, after the initial set back, he recovered brilliantly to complete the back nine holes with 23 Stableford points. The key to his success was his ability to score points on every hole.

The winner completed his round on the inward nine with 22 points for a total of 45 Stableford points.

On top of the individual prizes, there was also one qualifier from each division from Junior Male, Junior Female, Ladies and Men who will go on to compete in the Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final on Saturday, November 4 2023.

The competition will be played on the to be played at Jumeirah Golf Estates\s Fire course, the venue of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship.

The best Junior Male, Junior Female, Ladies and Men at the Grand Final will earn a place in the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am on Tuesday, November 14 2023.

Nicola Breeze Lady Club Captain handed out the prizes and congratulated all the winners.

Results

Neil Lakhani 45 points

Mark Sayer 40 points

Douglas McLennan 39 points

Thomas Treanor 39 points

Nicola Breeze 38 points

Luckiest Ball on Earth Qualifiers

Men’s Division Neil Lakhani

Ladies’ Division Nicola Breeze

Junior Male Division Thomas Treanor

Junior Female Division Agamjot Kaur

On-Course

Closest to the Pin Hole 7 Christopher Benson

Closest to the Pin Hole 17 Fergal O’Shea