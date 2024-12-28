NBA's Sacramento Kings fire coach Mike Brown amid five-game skid

Photo: Reuters File

The Sacramento Kings fired coach Mike Brown on Friday, less than halfway into his third season at the helm.

Brown, 54, guided the Kings to the Western Conference playoffs in his first year on the job (2022-23), when he was voted NBA Coach of the Year, and to the play-in round last season. The team awarded him with a three-year contract extension reportedly worth $30 million in July.

But Sacramento is 13-18 this season, in 12th place in the 15-team West. The Kings have lost five in a row, all at home, after the Detroit Pistons beat them 114-113 on Thursday.

"This was a difficult decision, and I want to thank Mike for his many contributions to the organisation," Kings general manager Monte McNair said in a statement.

Assistant coach Doug Christie was installed as the Kings' interim coach. Christie, on the Kings' staff since 2021, played 15 seasons in the NBA, including 4 1/2 for Sacramento from 2000-05.

The manner in which Brown was fired didn't sit well with Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who was Sacramento's head coach in 2013-14 and at the start of 2014-15 before he was dismissed.

"I'm not surprised that Mike Brown got fired, because I got fired by the same person," Malone said, referring to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. "And what really pissed me off about it was the fact that they lost (Thursday) night, fifth game in a row, I believe.

"Tough loss. ... They had practised this morning. He does his postgame media, and he's in his car going to the airport to fly to LA and they call him on the phone.